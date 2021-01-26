PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches Market Cap of $7.16 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $7.16 million and $1.17 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

