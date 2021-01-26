Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,976.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $754,856.35 and approximately $1,976.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

