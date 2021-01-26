Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Down 11%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was down 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,402,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 544,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.