PlutusDeFi (PLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PlutusDeFi token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

PlutusDeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

