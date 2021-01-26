Pmeer (PMEER) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

