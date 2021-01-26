POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.00. POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 567,367 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$303.88 million and a PE ratio of -31.76.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

