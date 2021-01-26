Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Down 8.3%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 3,007,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,421,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 162.27% and a negative return on equity of 71.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.