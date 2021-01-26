Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.45-8.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.75 EPS.

PII stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,907. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.12 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

