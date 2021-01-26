Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 8.45-8.75 EPS.
PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.69.
PII stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 362.12 and a beta of 2.05.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
