Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.45-8.75 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.69.

PII stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 362.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

