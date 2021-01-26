Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $15.50 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3,912.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520,718 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,543,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

