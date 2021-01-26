Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $306.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

