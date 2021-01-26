Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $25.25 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 555,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,250,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 298,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

