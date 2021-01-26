Polis Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $2,735.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008374 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024515 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

