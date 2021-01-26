Polkadot Price Tops $16.55 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $14.97 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,038,635,026 coins and its circulating supply is 904,748,605 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

