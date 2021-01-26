Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $368.94 on Tuesday. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.17.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.