Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.17 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and $285,683.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00086553 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.