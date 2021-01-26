PotCoin Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and $2,771.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,002.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.79 or 0.04089659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.01332087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00542864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00433210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00266339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022823 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,571,335 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

