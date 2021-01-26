Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $114.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $45.54.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

