Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 368,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

