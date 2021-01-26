Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

