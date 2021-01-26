PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 8.8%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s share price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 281,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 205,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,098,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 114,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.