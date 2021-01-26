PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

PPL stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

