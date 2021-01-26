Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 8.5%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14. 2,997,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,873,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Precigen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.