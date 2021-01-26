Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.29. Precious Metals And Mng Unt shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 41,708 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$38.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.45.

Precious Metals And Mng Unt Company Profile (TSE:MMP.UN)

Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.