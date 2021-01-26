Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

