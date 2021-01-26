Premier (PINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

