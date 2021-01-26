PressOne (PRS) Price Up 17.2% This Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $2.30 million and $22,072.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

