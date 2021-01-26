Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading Up 8.2%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 2,556,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 475,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

