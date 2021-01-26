Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,749 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 723.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

