Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,924,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,746 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

