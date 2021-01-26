Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

