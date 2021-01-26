Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,457 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

MBB opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

