Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.29. The company has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

