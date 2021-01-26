Private Capital Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

