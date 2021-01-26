Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.