Private Capital Group LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $181.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

