Private Capital Group LLC Sells 594 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

