PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0016 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 26% against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $26,793.74 and approximately $15.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050093 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

