Project Pai Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $136,443.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,725,873,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,181,342 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

