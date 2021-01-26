Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 107.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.