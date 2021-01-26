Prometeus Price Hits $2.47 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00007677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $15.10 million and $1.39 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.