Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Trading 21.4% Higher

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB)’s stock price was up 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 269,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 156,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

