Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.0884 on Top Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $106,475.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.