PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.51% of PROS worth $121,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 348,711 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in PROS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in PROS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 85,450 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PROS by 14.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 1,834 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $85,831.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

