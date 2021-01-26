ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.44. Approximately 24,820 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.