ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 1,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Oil & Gas stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 4.87% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

