ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)’s share price were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 66,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 97,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 139.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.