ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Stock Price Down 2%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.07 and last traded at $91.88. 4,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

