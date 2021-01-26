ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Shares Up 1.1%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.40. 727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

