ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.20. Approximately 1,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 334.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.67% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

